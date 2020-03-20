Global  

Netflix establishes $100 million virus relief fund

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday it is establishing a $100 million relief fund for workers in the worldwide creative community affected by the corona-virus caused halt of most film and television production. “This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while […]
News video: Netflix To Give $100 Million In Help To Workers Affected By Coronavirus

Netflix To Give $100 Million In Help To Workers Affected By Coronavirus 00:33

 Netflix announced a $100 million relief fund to offset some of the impacts coronavirus shutdowns have caused. The company said $15 millions would fund organizations providing help to cast and crew who are no longer working. According to Gizmodo, they said the money would be allocated to countries...

