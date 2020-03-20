Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UAE is happiest nation in region: World Happiness Report 2020

UAE is happiest nation in region: World Happiness Report 2020

Khaleej Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The UAE maintained its advanced position globally and surpassed many developed countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AbuDhabiLife

Abu Dhabi | أبوظبي UAE is happiest nation in region: World Happiness Report 2020 https://t.co/iHfuxAf9MF https://t.co/muEoGVinHV 3 hours ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today UAE happiest country in Arab region for sixth consecutive year https://t.co/2XsKUxZDwP 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.