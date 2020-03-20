Hospitals Struggle To Find Enough Protective Gear For Doctors, Nurses Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoAs the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise, hospitals are struggling to find enough protective gear to keep the doctors and nurses treating those patients safe.



"Typically we might use an N95 mask once in a normal, normal flu season. ... Now we've been asked to use those up to five times during a... Watch VideoAs the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise, hospitals are struggling to find enough protective gear to keep the doctors and nurses treating those patients safe."Typically we might use an N95 mask once in a normal, normal flu season. ... Now we've been asked to use those up to five times during a 👓 View full article

