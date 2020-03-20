D.C.'s Famed Cherry Blossoms Draw Smaller Crowd Amid Pandemic Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoThe iconic cherry trees in Washington, D.C., are in peak bloom.



The bursting of light pink flowers usually draws 1.5 million people to the nation’s capital.



Not this year.



Far thinner crowds wandered beneath the cotton candy floral canopies near the Jefferson Memorial on Friday, despite near-perfect

6 days ago

