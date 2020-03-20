Global  

D.C.'s Famed Cherry Blossoms Draw Smaller Crowd Amid Pandemic

Friday, 20 March 2020
D.C.'s Famed Cherry Blossoms Draw Smaller Crowd Amid PandemicWatch VideoThe iconic cherry trees in Washington, D.C., are in peak bloom.

The bursting of light pink flowers usually draws 1.5 million people to the nation’s capital.

Not this year.

Far thinner crowds wandered beneath the cotton candy floral canopies near the Jefferson Memorial on Friday, despite near-perfect...
News video: D.C.'s Famed Cherry Blossoms Draw Smaller Crowd Amid Pandemic

D.C.'s Famed Cherry Blossoms Draw Smaller Crowd Amid Pandemic 02:00

 Crowds were lighter than last year, but hundreds of spectators did turn out to see the famous cherry trees in bloom.

