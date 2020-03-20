Lebanon FM summons US envoy over American being flown out

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador Friday after an American on trial in Beirut was taken out of the country by a U.S. warplane — a move that the powerful militant group Hezbollah called a “blatant violation” of Lebanese sovereignty and laws. The Lebanese-American man, Amer Fakhoury, was ordered released Monday […] 👓 View full article

