Empty Shelves Leave UK Nurse Unable to Buy Food After 48-Hour Shift

Friday, 20 March 2020
Empty Shelves Leave UK Nurse Unable to Buy Food After 48-Hour ShiftThis is absolutely disgusting, and a great reminder of why we all need to resist the urge to hoard supplies right now.
News video: COVID-19: Nurse pleads for end to panic buying

COVID-19: Nurse pleads for end to panic buying 00:52

 Critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough pleaded with people to stop panic buying, after she was unable to buy food after her shift.

