GameStop Standing Up To Government Demands To Close Stores – OpEd

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





A Thursday report by Patrick Klepek at Vice discusses a... One of the most basic and important freedoms is the freedom to engage in commerce. That freedom is under attack from state and local governments demanding that some businesses, often termed “nonessential,” limit or suspend their operations because of the coronavirus A Thursday report by Patrick Klepek at Vice discusses a 👓 View full article

