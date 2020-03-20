Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Argentina > Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown

Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Argentina went into full lockdown mode on Friday, with streets in Buenos Aires largely deserted, while workers and school kids in the capital logged on remotely to offices, classrooms and even digital dancing lessons, after a mandatory quarantine was imposed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown https://t.co/Xzvqqnbiiw 20 minutes ago

NewsThaivisa

Thaivisa Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown - https://t.co/KFwIMQFR8O #argentina… https://t.co/TGA5L6PK3H 22 minutes ago

benavu54

Raziel רזיאל Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown https://t.co/mNMhroeuFX 40 minutes ago

FJPence

FJPence Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown https://t.co/LrD1UrFR0H 3 hours ago

Dosfleurgrab

🌙Alex Robin🌞💜Akumanorobin💚 RT @Reuters: Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown https://t.co/gsfWCjZtXE https://t.co/NmAPGVptbs 5 hours ago

WaqAhmed84

口 裂 け 女 "Argentina went into full lockdown mode on Friday, with streets in BuenosAires largely deserted, while workers & sc… https://t.co/9eekSML8hu 5 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters Deserted streets, digital dancing as Argentina goes into lockdown https://t.co/gsfWCjZtXE https://t.co/NmAPGVptbs 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.