India’s Inescapable Strategic Imperative 2020: The ‘Quad’ Option – Analysis Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

By Dr Subhash Kapila



India for all purposes is virtually a full-fledged and active proponent of the Indo Pacific strategic grouping ‘The QUAD’ comprising United States, Japan, Australia and India but India imparts it with muted diplomatic tones so as not to raise China’s hackles against which ‘The QUAD’ is pointedly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this William Strohmacher RT @EurasiaReview: India’s Inescapable Strategic Imperative 2020: The ‘Quad’ Option – Analysis https://t.co/AtCihE6aNe https://t.co/PKp72Mn… 2 days ago Eurasia Review India’s Inescapable Strategic Imperative 2020: The ‘Quad’ Option – Analysis https://t.co/Zd3ndcYiJW 2 days ago Eurasia Review India’s Inescapable Strategic Imperative 2020: The ‘Quad’ Option – Analysis https://t.co/AtCihE6aNe https://t.co/PKp72MnVCK 2 days ago dr subhash kapila India’s Inescapable Strategic Imperative 2020- The ‘Quad’ Option https://t.co/vUsozCe4uT via @southasiaanalys 2 days ago