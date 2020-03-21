Bringing Christ And Coronavirus: Evangelicals To Contact Amazon Indigenous Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Ethnos360, an evangelical Christian missionary group, is embarking on a controversial new project, just as the



The organization, formerly known internationally as the New Tribes Mission, and based in Sanford, Florida, USA, plans to use a newly purchased... By Sue Branford*Ethnos360, an evangelical Christian missionary group, is embarking on a controversial new project, just as the coronavirus begins spreading widely in Brazil.The organization, formerly known internationally as the New Tribes Mission, and based in Sanford, Florida, USA, plans to use a newly purchased 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this