Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sydney's Bondi beach closed after crowds defy social distancing orders

Sydney's Bondi beach closed after crowds defy social distancing orders

Japan Today Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney

Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney 00:48

 Hundreds of people flocked to Sydney's most iconic beach on Friday (March 20) despite the Australian Government's advise to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Waves crash into Bondi Beach's famous Iceberg Club as storm hits Sydney [Video]

Waves crash into Bondi Beach's famous Iceberg Club as storm hits Sydney

Huge waves smash into the famous Iceberg Club at Bondi Beach, after storms and rainfall break Australia's long-term drought. Footage recorded on Monday (February 10).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
Aussie police dispatch land, sea and air officers to arrest man on Bondi beach [Video]

Aussie police dispatch land, sea and air officers to arrest man on Bondi beach

Police officers on land, sea and air were dispatched to apprehend a man harassing people on Bondi Beach, Sydney on January 23, to the amazement of onlookers. Reportedly the 38-year-old man was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to...
Reuters India

Bondi Beach to close a day after thousands flouted coronavirus social distancing advice

Federal and state politicians have criticised the actions of thousands of people who flooded Sydney beaches on Friday, despite clear advice to practice social...
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarrietTatham

Harriet Tatham RT @mjrowland68: BREAKING: The NSW Government has CLOSED Sydney’s Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded 500. This was the scene yesterday. #COV… 1 minute ago

HappyTh03093382

Happy Thoughts RT @v_langeberg: The NSW Government has CLOSED Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded 500. #COVID19Aus @SBSNews #Sydney #BondiBeach 3 minutes ago

SuZabalaga

Suellen Viana 🇧🇷🇧🇴🇦🇷🇨🇳🇨🇱🇦🇺 RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: The iconic Sydney beach will reportedly be closed after thousands of beachgoers defied social distancing orders… 6 minutes ago

The_Motherload

💧KateMarcia RT @ItsBouquet: BREAKING NEWS The NSW Government has closed Sydney's Bondi Beach to help limit the spread of coronavirus. via ABC 6 minutes ago

DylanChan94

DYLAN C💛🌻🌞 RT @NourHaydar: #BREAKING The New South Wales Government has closed Bondi Beach in Sydney after beach-goers exceeded 500 people. Outdoor ga… 15 minutes ago

garland_paige

Paige Garland RT @SBSNews: #BREAKING: Sydney's Bondi Beach will be closed in line with the federal government's ban on gatherings of more than 500 people… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.