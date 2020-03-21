Japan's coronavirus infections cross 1,000 - NHK

Global  

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Japan has recorded 1,016 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK, hitting a new milestone as the nation grapples with pressure to avoid a health crisis ahead of Tokyo Olympics.
 Japan's iconic cherry blossom season has bloomed in Tokyo, but this year, streets and parks were empty as people shunned "viewing parties" to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

