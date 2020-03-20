Doug Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to order more closures to contain the coronavirus

Global  

TheSpec.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Doug Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to order more closures to contain the coronavirusPremier Doug Ford is warning he “won’t hesitate” to escalate the closure of shops and services if health experts recommend more extreme measures to contain COVID-19.
News video: Doug Ford: Put Food Above Rent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Doug Ford: Put Food Above Rent During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:27

 Ontario Premier Doug Ford says people who are "down and out" during the COVID-19 pandemic should prioritize food over paying their rent.

