Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Time running out for more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru with deadline to fly home hours away

Time running out for more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru with deadline to fly home hours away

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
More than 800 confused and frustrated Canadians who are stranded in Peru have formed a Facebook group to share information about how to get home after the country went into lockdown and closed its borders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RandyRai8

Randy Rai RT @CBCAlerts: Time running out for more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru desperately trying to return home amid pandemic chaos: https://t.… 34 seconds ago

Sharpe222

Richard Sharpe @jaketapper Now it’s time for you to play the game again no matter how many people you kill in the process-You are… https://t.co/LlWKXRvlh1 58 seconds ago

Thatbuteeraguy

_bUtEERa🌍 RT @ErnestAkor: @mina_know @Thatbuteeraguy The mismatches are probably the easiest way to break a defense. Forwards carrying against backs… 1 minute ago

DonteJMoody

Donte @FC_Violent @kahraba_shehab @xTHAFINESTx These dudes out here being dishonest as hell. How many DF videos are ther… https://t.co/73kMfjukIl 4 minutes ago

ErnestAkor

Kakalabanda @mina_know @Thatbuteeraguy The mismatches are probably the easiest way to break a defense. Forwards carrying agains… https://t.co/iRUxhqG85v 5 minutes ago

SLapprich

Steven Lapprich RT @j_gelling: @no_silenced @Dkmorris0204 I'm just the opposite - sending out one time checks is vastly preferable than running millions mo… 9 minutes ago

j_gelling

J. Gelling @no_silenced @Dkmorris0204 I'm just the opposite - sending out one time checks is vastly preferable than running mi… https://t.co/wV0Eu35FvD 12 minutes ago

g3man43

walleye slayer Time running out for more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru with deadline to fly home hours away https://t.co/QTOwuDv7Gz 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.