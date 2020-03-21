Global  

A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was arrested in Quebec City after she left isolation

CTV News Saturday, 21 March 2020
Quebec City police arrested a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and left her home where she was in isolation Mar. 20, 2020.
