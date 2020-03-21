Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap

Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap

Al Jazeera Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Release of Roland Marchal comes after Iranian Jallal Rohollahnejad is freed by France.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap Release of Roland Marchal https://t.co/zunRKuVvwm 2 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap https://t.co/lImnxdlEpN https://t.co/LPUJcJvQJN 4 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap https://t.co/Vii9TLX4ci 7 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap: Release of Roland Marchal comes after Ir… https://t.co/SIAx8Dw8Ee 8 minutes ago

MRNM00537979

MRNM RT @AJENews: Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap https://t.co/KckYxwZiMh https://t.co/9rz0oAGLC1 9 minutes ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #Iran frees #French researcher in apparent prisoner swap https://t.co/rWHz3qCmXb 11 minutes ago

nathirhussein

natheer hussein Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap @AJENews https://t.co/1Lj6gaP77V 12 minutes ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News Iran frees French researcher in apparent prisoner swap https://t.co/KckYxwZiMh https://t.co/9rz0oAGLC1 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.