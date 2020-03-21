American fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to make face masks to help protect health-care workers from COVID-19, and New York’s governor has accepted his offer.

You Might Like

Tweets about this valeria RT @SunSentinel: NYC designer Christian Siriano will produce masks for coronavirus instead of high fashion cocktail dresses and ‘whimsical’… 49 seconds ago Kerry Janssen RT @chicagotribune: "I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." NYC designer Christian Siriano will produc… 3 minutes ago Ingrid Jarisz RT @CTVNews: Designer Christian Siriano will make face masks for NY health-care workers https://t.co/zTAOl3W7OI 3 minutes ago Lynn Hanessian NYC designer Christian Siriano will produce masks for coronavirus instead of high fashion cocktail dresses and ‘whi… https://t.co/z5eLFwAfPW 8 minutes ago South Florida Sun Sentinel NYC designer Christian Siriano will produce masks for coronavirus instead of high fashion cocktail dresses and ‘whi… https://t.co/zu7WedQ0CB 15 minutes ago jackie powder frank NYC designer Christian Siriano will produce masks for coronavirus instead of high fashion cocktail dresses and ‘whi… https://t.co/Cz9lIlCgKe 17 minutes ago Lisa Walsh RT @Action2getherNJ: NYC designer Christian Siriano will produce masks for coronavirus instead of high fashion cocktail dresses and ‘whimsi… 23 minutes ago