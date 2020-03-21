Global  

Designer Christian Siriano will make face masks for NY health-care workers

CTV News Saturday, 21 March 2020
American fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to make face masks to help protect health-care workers from COVID-19, and New York’s governor has accepted his offer.
News video: Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers

Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers 00:39

 “Project Runway” star and fashion designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for an important project. They're working together to use Siriano's company’s resources to help produce face masks for healthcare workers and frontline workers in the coronavirus...

