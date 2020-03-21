Iranian New Year’s Table Celebrates Nature’s Rebirth That May Herald The Mullah’s End – OpEd

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Nowruz marks the first day of the Iranian calendar and the new year. People participate in the Nowruz celebrations and traditional Iranian Spring Festival. Spring started in the Northern Hemisphere at 4:49 on Friday, March 20, 2020.



The beginning of this spring and the new year is a pain since last year, for the Iranian... 👓 View full article

