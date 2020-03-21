Global  

Italy's Saturday coronavirus deaths climb to nearly 800, infections rise to 53,578

Khaleej Times Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The European country reported 1,420 deaths since Friday.
News video: Coronavirus Deaths In Lombardy Up 546 In A Day

Coronavirus Deaths In Lombardy Up 546 In A Day 00:33

 Italian soldiers wearing protective masks work at a roadblock after Italy reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Catania, Italy March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region...

dgilbreath22

Deborah Gilbreath RT @nytimes: Italy’s experience shows that steps to isolate affected regions and limit people’s movement need to be put in place early, wit… 13 seconds ago

riley1999

Riley Italy on Saturday reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw the country's toll shoot up to 4,8… https://t.co/x84o9mZWk3 1 minute ago

Hope012015

Kenny_ANTI_gop Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to soar, with officials on Saturday announcing new day-to-d… https://t.co/l3r7dOFdkZ 2 minutes ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News #Breaking - The coronavirus pandemic took an increasingly bleak toll Saturday as Italy’s tally of cases and deaths… https://t.co/uuDurnf9ck 2 minutes ago

weartv

WEAR ABC 3 Italy's tally of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to soar, with officials on Saturday announcing new day-to-d… https://t.co/Ccm6O5Aaqi 2 minutes ago

stuffandplayx

gilbertalgordo711 RT @VOANews: CORONAVIRUS: ▶️A convoy of five military trucks took 30 coffins of COVID-19 victims from Bergamo, where the cemetery is full,… 4 minutes ago

