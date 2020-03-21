Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother's Day but nobody comes

Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother's Day but nobody comes

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Iman Tohme sanitized her Beirut flower shop, disinfected all the plants and announced they would deliver for Mother's Day on Saturday. But with Lebanon on coronavirus lockdown, almost nobody came or made an order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother’s Day but nobody comes https://t.co/AibnYIqyLI 55 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother’s Day but nobody comes https://t.co/5Vpo5drku6 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother's Day but nobody comes https://t.co/fWk3S1SUVO https://t.co/YwrXGCPZ2v 3 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother's Day but nobody comes https://t.co/3rzWY0qahx https://t.co/gCkHwUhIp6 3 hours ago

olutunde_ojo

Olutunde Ojo RT @dev_discourse: Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother's Day but nobody comes https://t.co/iD1qlqTgo6 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Flower shops in locked-down Lebanon open for Mother's Day but nobody comes https://t.co/iD1qlqTgo6 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.