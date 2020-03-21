Global  

Trump Approves FEMA's Major Disaster Declaration For New York

Newsy Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Trump Approves FEMA's Major Disaster Declaration For New YorkWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump has freed up federal aid for New York by declaring it a major disaster area for the coronavirus. FEMA announced the approval Friday.

Johns Hopkins reports New York has some 8,500 confirmed cases of the virus — the most of any U.S. state, and more than all but eight countries. Forty-six...
 The declaration frees up $42 billion in federal emergency funding for the state.

