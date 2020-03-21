Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Russia And Bangladesh Expand Nuclear Cooperation

Russia And Bangladesh Expand Nuclear Cooperation

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
A number of documents have been signed between Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the government of Bangladesh that will enhance existing bilateral cooperation in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes. Russia is currently constructing a two-unit nuclear power plant at Rooppur, Bangladesh.

A package of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fukushima_actu

Occupy Fukushima Russia And Bangladesh Expand Nuclear Cooperation - Eurasia Review https://t.co/CZifKaD0ce 2 hours ago

EllyShobeiri

Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 Russia And Bangladesh Expand #Nuclear Cooperation - Eurasia Review https://t.co/GvbB6ExkcO https://t.co/rIsVTgTyd6 10 hours ago

EllyShobeiri

Elly Shobeiri🇨🇦 Russia And Bangladesh Expand Nuclear Cooperation - Eurasia Review: Russia And Bangladesh Expand Nuclear Cooperation… https://t.co/UpIXCSsby7 11 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Russia And Bangladesh Expand Nuclear Cooperation https://t.co/whG7f6rAzs 11 hours ago

EnergyMrktPrice

EnergyMarketPrice Russia and Bangladesh expand nuclear cooperation. ►► https://t.co/pB17b7KX7Z #energy #energymarket #nuclear https://t.co/l72lv8NIml 3 days ago

USP211816

Signal_Boost RT @W_Nuclear_News: A number of documents have been signed between Russian state #nuclear corporation @Rosatom and the government of Bangla… 3 days ago

haque_shahidul

Shahidul Haque Russia and Bangladesh expand nuclear cooperation : Nuclear Policies - World Nuclear News https://t.co/no039Tb0z5 3 days ago

W_Nuclear_News

World Nuclear News A number of documents have been signed between Russian state #nuclear corporation @Rosatom and the government of Ba… https://t.co/HGgmbpQkdo 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.