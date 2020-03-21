Global  

New York Passes 10,000 Coronavirus Cases, As Statewide Lockdown Ordered

Saturday, 21 March 2020
New York State has reported its 10,000th person with the Covid-19 coronavirus, and now accounts for more than half of all the US’ cases. Meanwhile, the federal government has declared a ‘Major Disaster” in the Empire State.

A total of 10,365 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in New York State between Friday and...
News video: Coronavirus Update: Thousands Get Tested At NJ's First Drive-Thru Facility

Coronavirus Update: Thousands Get Tested At NJ's First Drive-Thru Facility 02:48

 In New Jersey, there are 890 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 people have died. In the meantime, thousands went Friday to get tested as the state opened its first drive-thru testing facility; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

