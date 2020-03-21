Global  

Slightly Dirty Water ‘Still Ok’ Against Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Handwashing is a crucial coronavirus defence strategy, but millions of the world’s most vulnerable people have no access to water.

Yet slightly dirty water such as that which has been used for laundry is still effective when combined with soap, handwashing specialist Myriam Sidibe from consumer product company Unilever...
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Hand Sanitizer Shortage Sparks Creative Solution From Plymouth Distillery

Coronavirus Hand Sanitizer Shortage Sparks Creative Solution From Plymouth Distillery 01:10

 Dirty Water Distillery is giving the sanitizer away for free.

