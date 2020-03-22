North Korea on Saturday welcomed what it said was a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it was a sign of "the special and very firm personal relations" between the two leaders despite recent frictions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this doreen garfield RT @NorskLadyWolf: Trump wrote to North Korea’s Kim Yong Un, offering help with the COVID-19 epidemic, and praising Kim. We here in the U.S… 8 seconds ago Alexa O'Brien RT @Zylie: Wtf... North Korea says Trump offered virus cooperation in letter to Kim. https://t.co/1s10htDLE5 24 seconds ago Yahoo Malaysia North Korea said Trump's letter was a sign of "the special and very firm personal relations" between the two leader… https://t.co/ubG8geDVup 2 minutes ago TakeBackAmerica-Resist- Witch Hunter Trump Writes to Kim Jong-un Offering Help in Virus Fight, North Korea Says Cockroach Asshole! He needs to help Our… https://t.co/g6O5QmFdXB 2 minutes ago Pam Ingle North Korea says it received a letter from President Trump - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Kdtxhyog2S 3 minutes ago David Hammond RT @BeachPretzel2: Why is Trump offering assistance to Kim Jung Un when he's doing nothing for U. S. But telling lies? North Korea says it… 3 minutes ago Peter Caddick-Adams, PhD, FRHistS, FRGS "Can I have my golfballs back?" North Korea says it received a letter from President Trump - CNNPolitics https://t.co/vg76xTWW14 5 minutes ago Iqbalwaheed North Korea says it received a letter from President Trump - CNNPolitics https://t.co/7SWEnURTbs 5 minutes ago