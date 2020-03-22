Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: China sees zero local coronavirus cases for third day; imported infections rise

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for a third day running, while the daily log of infections involving travellers arriving from other countries continued to rise.

Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission said,...
