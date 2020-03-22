Coronavirus outbreak: China sees zero local coronavirus cases for third day; imported infections rise Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for a third day running, while the daily log of infections involving travellers arriving from other countries continued to rise.



Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission said,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan 01:23 China to Lift Lockdown in Wuhan The city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China has been on lockdown since Jan. 23 in order to slow the spread of the disease. Travel restrictions in the city are expected to end on April 8, after more than 2 months in lockdown. The virus is believed to... You Might Like

Tweets about this