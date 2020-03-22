South Australia has announced new border restrictions that will take effect on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Operational Incident RT @DrDreHistorian: 4pm, Tuesday: South Australia's border closes 4:01pm, Tuesday: the AFL announces it is the VFL again and recalls Brisb… 8 minutes ago Annie Oh luckily I had to pack up and come home to Victoria. That's it for me. I'm not going to try to move again. Three… https://t.co/HeiEuLK9MZ 10 minutes ago Marshall Mckee RT @Margaretmaryle3: South Australia announces border measures requiring visitors to self-isolate for 14 days https://t.co/Bf7bG6dNhA via @… 11 minutes ago André Brett 4pm, Tuesday: South Australia's border closes 4:01pm, Tuesday: the AFL announces it is the VFL again and recalls B… https://t.co/wvoxwLuXcU 26 minutes ago Sylvia Warmer RT @nakarithorpe: SA is the latest state to effectively close its borders in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. Anyone entering the s… 41 minutes ago Margaret Mary lewis⚘ South Australia announces border measures requiring visitors to self-isolate for 14 days https://t.co/Bf7bG6dNhA via @SBSNews 1 hour ago Nakari Thorpe SA is the latest state to effectively close its borders in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. Anyone entering… https://t.co/vfCk8x6wRx 1 hour ago 💧Ben F Bridges South Australia announces border measures requiring visitors to self-isolate for 14 days https://t.co/iqBjVZCQQz @SBSNews 1 hour ago