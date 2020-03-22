Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: UK government to pay 80 per cent workers' wages, says Rishi Sunak

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who had pledged to do "whatever it takes" to save people's jobs and livelihoods through the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday unveiled an "unprecedented" wage boost to his COVID-19 rescue package.

Britain's Indian-origin finance minister announced that the UK government would pay 80...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages 01:10

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.

