Coronavirus outbreak: UK government to pay 80 per cent workers' wages, says Rishi Sunak
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who had pledged to do "whatever it takes" to save people's jobs and livelihoods through the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday unveiled an "unprecedented" wage boost to his COVID-19 rescue package.
Britain's Indian-origin finance minister announced that the UK government would pay 80...
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Drea knap RT @TDEMomof3: This would be why their numbers are so incredibly low. . .
Doctors in Russia are accusing the government of covering up its… 22 seconds ago
juragan1984 RT @Reuters: Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said his government is working with airlines to bring back citizens stranded abroad bec… 25 seconds ago
Sebastian Castelier Oman | new #coronavirus measures: the spread of misinformation about the outbreak is now punishable by law to avoid… https://t.co/ZdLSwgzieu 27 seconds ago
Peen Cleen RT @SirajAHashmi: But... but the Chinese government *did* engage in a cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/otvuA7uobz 1 minute ago
Vulture3B RT @mrctv: ICYMI: Nancy Pelosi said there was a "loss of time" on the government's action on the coronavirus.
Congress was in the midst of… 2 minutes ago
ezyernie-JALAIAB RT @FinancialTimes: "The coronavirus outbreak started as a propaganda disaster for the Chinese government. But now Beijing has reframed the… 2 minutes ago