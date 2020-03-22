Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday in order to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.
