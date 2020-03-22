Amid coronavirus, Boris Johnson calls for keeping distance on UK Mother's Day
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend urged people to not visit their mum on Mother’s Day -- which is Sunday in the United Kingdom -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Boris Johnson was swept to a landslide victory in the election on December 12, a time before anyone had heard of Covid-19. On Saturday, 100 days from the election, the Prime Minister will be presiding over a country subjected to unprecedented peacetime restrictions and battling the biggest public...