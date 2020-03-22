Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In Africa, social distancing is a privilege few can afford

In Africa, social distancing is a privilege few can afford

Al Jazeera Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
If you live in a township, make a living in the informal sector, or travel on a crowded bus, how do you self-quarantine?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mickey94114

Sister Mickey of the Srs of Bernard RT @AJEnglish: "In Africa, social distancing is a privilege few can afford." https://t.co/6bDmJHZqZx — #AJOpinion, by Karsten Noko https://… 2 minutes ago

grrreer

Greer Valley @AJEnglish Thank you for putting things in perspective: "In Africa, social distancing is a privilege few can afford… https://t.co/FTPEDOpEFz 2 minutes ago

sosalam

Soraya Salam “If you live in a township, make a living in the informal sector, or travel on a crowded bus, how do you self-quara… https://t.co/c4VmsBx19X 5 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News In Africa, social distancing is a privilege few can afford https://t.co/uaEwADWjAJ 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.