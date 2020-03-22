zteve t evans RT @levaly2: World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water @AJENews https://t.co/s8bwQo2BnR 10 minutes ago

Lynne Evans World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water @AJENews https://t.co/s8bwQo2BnR 12 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water https://t.co/WlBz5n5SEP 14 minutes ago

Times of News Europe World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water https://t.co/Yt6LFNTsq3 34 minutes ago

Pakistan News World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water https://t.co/cDMz4Ujkv5 40 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water https://t.co/5R2QvI6k4w 54 minutes ago