Africa gets emergency medical supplies from China’s Jack Ma

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Africa has received a much-needed coronavirus care package from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. A cargo flight containing more than 6 million medical items arrived Sunday in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. The supplies from Ma, the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, will be distributed to African countries in need of […]
