Covid-19 in India: CM Kejriwal announces Delhi lockdown from Monday

Khaleej Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
'The borders will be sealed and only essential items will be allowed'
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt announces free ration, pension, food for poor

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt announces free ration, pension, food for poor 03:10

 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced pension, free ration and food for the poor among the government’s new steps as he stopped short of announcing a locked down in the national capital. Kejriwal also said the government has decided to ban all gatherings of more than five people in the...

majid7_abdul

majid abdul RT @khaleejtimes: #BREAKING: CM Kejriwal announces lockdown in #India's Delhi from March 23-31 to fight #Covid19 spread https://t.co/2QdFbu… 1 hour ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #BREAKING: CM Kejriwal announces lockdown in #India's Delhi from March 23-31 to fight #Covid19 spread https://t.co/2QdFbuB5ne 1 hour ago

taejinnie16

Akanksha 💜💛💚💙💗🖤🤎❤️ RT @republic: Arvind Kejriwal announces lockdown, all Delhi malls to be shut amid Coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/7p2Jq4zmDr 1 day ago

aloksinha945

Alok RT @indiatvnews: COVID-19 Alert: Kejriwal announces lockdown, all Delhi malls to remain shut #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusIndia #Coron… 2 days ago

republic

Republic Arvind Kejriwal announces lockdown, all Delhi malls to be shut amid Coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/7p2Jq4zmDr 2 days ago

TheTimesOfAAP

The Times of AAP COVID-19 Alert: Kejriwal announces lockdown, all Delhi malls to remain shut - India TV News https://t.co/Dz47PNpK2Y https://t.co/qPiuSijL0A 2 days ago

indiatvnews

India TV COVID-19 Alert: Kejriwal announces lockdown, all Delhi malls to remain shut #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusIndia… https://t.co/olhe4beVye 2 days ago

