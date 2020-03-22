Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid-19 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces additional Dh16 billion stimulus package

Covid-19 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces additional Dh16 billion stimulus package

Khaleej Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
'New measures to reduce the cost for small companies'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shadabafrozmba

Shadab Afroz RT @khaleejtimes: #BREAKING Covid-19 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces additional Dh16 billion stimulus package https://t.co/mkjLxVq9jO h… 1 hour ago

yash51111

yashm This is what a leader does in times of crisis and not clapping the utensils.. Covid-19 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed anno… https://t.co/TKJWhqWdwl 1 hour ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #BREAKING Covid-19 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces additional Dh16 billion stimulus package… https://t.co/W68hVcc9Gl 2 hours ago

TheNationalUAE

The National • Fed cuts interest rates to zero amid coronavirus outbreak • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zay… https://t.co/tHsM2A2keF 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.