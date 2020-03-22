Global  

Comprehensive Shutdown For All Non-essential Services in NSW, Victoria and ACT Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

HNGN Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Comprehensive Shutdown For All Non-essential Services in NSW, Victoria and ACT Due to Coronavirus PandemicIf you think you can go out and enjoy the beautiful weather anytime soon if you live in Australia, you are sorely mistaken. The reason for this is because the government is now implementing stricter rules for quarantine to the point that it will become "draconian" if citizens would not cooperate.
