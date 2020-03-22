Comprehensive Shutdown For All Non-essential Services in NSW, Victoria and ACT Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If you think you can go out and enjoy the beautiful weather anytime soon if you live in Australia, you are sorely mistaken. The reason for this is because the government is now implementing stricter rules for quarantine to the point that it will become "draconian" if citizens would not cooperate. If you think you can go out and enjoy the beautiful weather anytime soon if you live in Australia, you are sorely mistaken. The reason for this is because the government is now implementing stricter rules for quarantine to the point that it will become "draconian" if citizens would not cooperate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HNGN Comprehensive Shutdown For All Non-essential Services in NSW, Victoria and ACT Due to Coronavirus Pandemic… https://t.co/OTvKT3AqoK 33 minutes ago I.T.W.L NSW, Victoria, ACT move to comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services amid coronavirus pandemic #COVID19… https://t.co/81jnUkaOsX 37 minutes ago ゴン 161 #英字記事100本チャレンジ NSW, Victoria, ACT move to comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services amid coronavirus pa… https://t.co/CgtGSZJPGr 58 minutes ago 💧Morpheus RT @Ausshot3Dave: The Governments of NSW, Victoria and the ACT will proceed to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services over… 2 hours ago 6ft Travelling Sarah Avrey @BigTedd01 @NtyNikki What state are you in? https://t.co/RlZr0ehVQP The PM hasn’t announced but the Nsw premier… https://t.co/es4qFId0pK 3 hours ago Tweet Whisperer The Governments of NSW, Victoria and the ACT will proceed to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential service… https://t.co/YcqP32SGEw 3 hours ago Iwan H Schana NSW, Victoria, ACT move to comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/yvNTemHeyZ 3 hours ago Stephanie Lynch 🧢 RT @avjgrima1: NSW, Victoria, ACT move to comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services amid coronavirus pandemic - ABC News https://t.c… 4 hours ago