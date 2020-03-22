Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Punjab orders complete lockdown till March 31

Coronavirus: Punjab orders complete lockdown till March 31

Hindu Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Punjab has so far reported 14 cases with 11 positive cases being reported on March 21, taking the tally to 14.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Raviclik

Ravi kumar RT @HTPunjab: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today ordered complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread of coronavir… 3 hours ago

Rajasthan_News

Rajasthan Travel New Coronavirus Live Updates: After Rajasthan, Punjab orders complete lockdown - DNA India https://t.co/M2baueoXuV 3 hours ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Coronavirus: Punjab orders complete lockdown till March 31 https://t.co/6usf4b0BFV https://t.co/HJcLjlkspO 4 hours ago

RomeshNadir

RomeshNadir🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: Coronavirus scare: Amarinder Singh orders complete lockdown in Punjab due to COVID-19 threat. | #IndiaFightsCoronavirus http… 4 hours ago

newsr_IN

NewsR BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus: Punjab orders complete lockdown till March 31 https://t.co/X7LiBclvDJ 4 hours ago

realitybiased1

realitybiased RT @newsfreak1984: #BREAKING #punjab state in #India orders complete lockdown due to #coronavirus 6 hours ago

Shivang81023243

Shivangi RT @Supriya23bh: After #Rajasthan, now #Punjab ... Chief Minister, Punjab, Captain @capt_amarinder orders complete #LockDown in the state t… 7 hours ago

Rohini_Swamy

Rohini Swamy RT @ShekharGupta: Punjab orders complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Karnataka seals its borders ThePrint's @ChitleenKSethi and @Rohini… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.