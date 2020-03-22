'From Russia with Love': Putin sends aid to Italy to fight virus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Russian army on Sunday began flying medical help to Italy to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, a goodwill gesture that Moscow labelled "From Russia with Love". 👓 View full article

