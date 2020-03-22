Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Why health officials say 'physical distancing' is a better term than 'social distancing'

Why health officials say 'physical distancing' is a better term than 'social distancing'

CTV News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Many health officials and news organizations have started to shift away from the term 'social distancing' and are replacing it with 'physical distancing' instead, explaining that the emphasis should be on remaining physically away from others while keeping socially connected by using technology.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Social distancing: What is it? Best practices

Social distancing: What is it? Best practices 00:40

 Social distancing: What is it? Best practices

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CouttsCoot

Coutts Coot RT @CTVNews: Don't call it 'social distancing,' WHO says https://t.co/KMlqJTvciA 58 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.