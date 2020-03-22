Global  

News24.com | Iran rejects Trump's virus aid offer: 'No one trusts you'

News24 Sunday, 22 March 2020
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei said his country would never accept any aid to fight the novel coronavirus from arch-enemy and "charlatans" the United States, as Tehran announced 129 new deaths.
