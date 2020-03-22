News24.com | Iran rejects Trump's virus aid offer: 'No one trusts you' Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei said his country would never accept any aid to fight the novel coronavirus from arch-enemy and "charlatans" the United States, as Tehran announced 129 new deaths. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this a Tired Boi RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Iran rejects Trump's virus aid offer: 'No one trusts you' https://t.co/6jjAxGhrZ3 4 minutes ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Iran rejects Trump's virus aid offer: 'No one trusts you': Iran's supreme leader Ali Kham… https://t.co/XO14hvasAz 1 hour ago