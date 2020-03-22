Global  

Anand Mahindra to start manufacturing ventilators to assist with the coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic

Khaleej Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
"We need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators"
