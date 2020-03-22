Global  

VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For Coronavirus

Newsy Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For CoronavirusWatch VideoVice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, Pence's spokesperson said Saturday evening.

After one of his staff members tested positive for the virus, Pence said Saturday afternoon he would take the test. The vice president said he and his wife would get tested as a...
News video: VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For Coronavirus

VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For Coronavirus 01:05

 Pence took the test after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus.

Dick Gozinya RT @VPPressSec: Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @Ka… 1 minute ago

Army Colonel RT @Orcusa1: Great News: Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for Coronavirus. Will the Democrats be happ… 2 minutes ago

Claudia RT @CNN: Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for coronavirus, his spokesperson says. https://t.co/w5… 3 minutes ago

Jon Petersen Pence stood behind the Surgeon General who said not to get tested w/o symptoms. Dr Fauci explained that it took res… https://t.co/2GTMk2pwrO 12 minutes ago

❌Linda P. RT @mitchellvii: Mike Pence and Second Lady Test Negative for Coronavirus - Big League Politics https://t.co/ns78Nu8gDk 15 minutes ago

Michael Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence test negative for coronavirus, White House says… https://t.co/GxXk0vVAuQ 17 minutes ago

Ken Lester RT @ElmaAksalic: NEW: Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, have both tested negative for COVID-19. 18 minutes ago

