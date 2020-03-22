Global  

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 360 in a day - source

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 360 in a day to more than 3,450, a source told Reuters on Sunday.
 The numbers include 546 new deaths in Italy's epicentre Lombardy region, as cities across the world are locked down.

