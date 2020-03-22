Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 360 in a day - source

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 360 in a day to more than 3,450, a source told Reuters on Sunday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🤖theBotsMustBeCrAzY🤖 RT @DrEricDing: Sad for Italy 🇮🇹... Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises by 793. Again, that is a 1 day death count! Italy epidemic is be… 5 seconds ago Dinesh Pal RT @timesofindia: Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476 https://t.co/YtOoPJoY7k via @TOIWorld… 13 seconds ago Semoga Pren RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Gaza announces first two cases • Australia closes beaches, considers more measures • Italy tighten… 23 seconds ago R-Ryoma RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus latest: • Death toll in Italy reaches 5,476 • Afghanistan reports first confirmed death • Germany to ban meeti… 29 seconds ago Just~a~Dad 🇺🇸✝️🇮🇱⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BreitbartNews: Italy has hit its highest daily coronavirus death toll yet as 793 people have died in the last 24 hours alone, bringing… 29 seconds ago Ghoddy RT @MailOnline: Italy's horror as coronavirus claims 651 lives in 24 hours bringing devastating death toll to 5,476 https://t.co/NvbJpcoHqf… 35 seconds ago Sabine Siebold RT @iron_emu: A hint that things slightly better in Italy? Maybe. Complete figures due soon but this gives some hope. Is isolating at home… 36 seconds ago DALHATU YUNUSA RT @olayemi_123: Italy : 475 Deaths on Thursday 627 Deaths on Friday 793 Deaths on Saturday 1,895 deaths in just 3days. Coronavirus starte… 38 seconds ago