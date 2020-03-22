Global  

Coronavirus marches through Italy, Iran and United States as deaths mount

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus marches through Italy, Iran and United States as deaths mountItaly, Iran and the United States reported soaring new death tolls as the coronavirus pandemic marched relentlessly across the globe Sunday, prompting a scramble in hard-hit regions to set up more hospital beds and replenish the dwindling...
News video: Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825

Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825 02:41

 The numbers include 546 new deaths in Italy's epicentre Lombardy region, as cities across the world are locked down.

