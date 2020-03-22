Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor, who is 65, was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine 00:35

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel helds a briefing on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus before going into quarantine herself. She took the precaution after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus. She was informed about...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

congress_soul

Soul of Congress Big Breaking:Merkel goes into quarantine after meeting doctor with coronavirus German Chancellor Angela Merkel will… https://t.co/s3DXW6XCAq 7 seconds ago

onoriegas

Olga Noriega Sáenz. RT @AP: BREAKING: German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor who gave her a vaccine tests positive for coronavirus. https:/… 9 seconds ago

krupskayana

Nadezhda Krúpskaia RT @POLITICOEurope: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will go into self-quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccination tests postive fo… 13 seconds ago

kunmuth

Katherine L. Unmuth German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/BdBdlKZn4b 14 seconds ago

GAmbaye

Gebru Ambaye RT @DailyNewsEgypt: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after meeting infected doctor https://t.co/AB7SDiUrgS 15 seconds ago

prnigeria

PRNigeria BREAKING! COVID-19: German Chancellor, Angela Merkel quarantined https://t.co/Uwf5ebdmO1 16 seconds ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne Deutschland -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received a vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection. https://t.co/G6pPlMbc74 20 seconds ago

charlespalmer19

Charles Pal〽er RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been quarantined after a doctor she had been in contact with tested positive… 20 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.