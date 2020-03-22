German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor, who is 65, was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel helds a briefing on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus before going into quarantine herself. She took the precaution after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus. She was informed about...
