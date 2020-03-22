German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor, who is 65, was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus. 👓 View full article



