Defiantwon III RT @MagniAnon: Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, is now in quarantine after coming in contact with #COVIDー19. Seems odd that an incred… 6 seconds ago

SAND-NOT-SNOW RT @FoxNews: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after a doctor who recently had contact with her tested positive for… 13 seconds ago

Coffee☕LVR Germany's #AngelaMerkel in #quarantine after doctor tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/6aq6xBsV6t 26 seconds ago

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @BloombergAsia: Coronavirus latest: --German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine --U.S. Senator Rand Paul and opera singer Placido… 31 seconds ago

Fightdoc RT @JENsen4Truth: Merkel in self quarantine...As predicted. Macron will be next I suspect.. https://t.co/YxqA7UZ1W7 41 seconds ago

Kim GodOwnsMySOUL RT @pushforward40: Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/jxkvfHnqWK 46 seconds ago

Madelaine Page RT @BreakingF24: 🔴 BREAKING - German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor (spokesman) https://t.co/Kp… 51 seconds ago