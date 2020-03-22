Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine a doctor she recently had contact with tested positive for the virus. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus

Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus 00:47

 Angela Merkel is reportedly in quarantine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus [Video]

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. &quot;He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,&quot; the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published
Erie County County Sheriff's Office employee tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Erie County County Sheriff's Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says an employee with the Jail Management Division tested positive for COVID-19 and is home in quarantine.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after a doctor who treated her recently tested positive for coronavirus.
The Age Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesDNASeekingAlphaDeutsche WelleallAfrica.comReutersSOHHReuters IndiaJust JaredNaturalNews.com

Coronavirus: German chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine

Coronavirus: German chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantineGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

defiant_won

Defiantwon III RT @MagniAnon: Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, is now in quarantine after coming in contact with #COVIDー19. Seems odd that an incred… 6 seconds ago

CNNisDISGUSTING

SAND-NOT-SNOW RT @FoxNews: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after a doctor who recently had contact with her tested positive for… 13 seconds ago

TheCoffeeLvr

Coffee☕LVR Germany's #AngelaMerkel in #quarantine after doctor tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/6aq6xBsV6t 26 seconds ago

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @BloombergAsia: Coronavirus latest: --German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine --U.S. Senator Rand Paul and opera singer Placido… 31 seconds ago

fightdoc111

Fightdoc RT @JENsen4Truth: Merkel in self quarantine...As predicted. Macron will be next I suspect.. https://t.co/YxqA7UZ1W7 41 seconds ago

GodOwnsMySoul

Kim GodOwnsMySOUL RT @pushforward40: Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/jxkvfHnqWK 46 seconds ago

madelainepage

Madelaine Page RT @BreakingF24: 🔴 BREAKING - German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor (spokesman) https://t.co/Kp… 51 seconds ago

JustaHu64027144

RIP Canada - we're in big big trouble...MCGA RT @usmade1001: Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor that gave Merkel a shot, tests positive for coronavirus. A spokesperson… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.