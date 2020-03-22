Global  

COVID-19 Tests: The Non-Fake News – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Federal officials recently testified before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform about government responses to the COVID-19 crisis. Committee members exhibited concern and frustration, and engaged in politicized finger-pointing, over what they said was needlessly slow development and distribution of diagnostic tests...
