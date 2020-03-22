Health minister warns of penalties for not following public health directives Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the government will resort to penalizing those who do not follow directives on physical distancing if necessary. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tracey RT @CTVNews: 'More and more penalties if people don't listen' to public health directives aimed at stopping COVID-19, Hajdu says https://t.… 15 seconds ago Jeff Boschmann RT @ctvwinnipeg: Health minister warns of penalties for not following public health directives https://t.co/uC7f0ON44S https://t.co/rYSKXPz… 4 minutes ago CTV News Winnipeg Health minister warns of penalties for not following public health directives https://t.co/uC7f0ON44S https://t.co/rYSKXPzICT 9 minutes ago Don R. Campbell Self-isolate when you return from a trip with 'no exceptions,' warns health minister. Federal Health Minister Hajd… https://t.co/ZCK9B9Kq3j 17 minutes ago