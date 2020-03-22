Global  

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Goes Into Self-Isolation

NPR Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Merkel put herself under self-quarantine after learning that her doctor had tested positive for COVID-19.
News video: German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine 00:35

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel helds a briefing on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus before going into quarantine herself. She took the precaution after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus. She was informed about...

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel [Video]

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, as Italy entered its second..

Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel [Video]

Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned as much as 70% of the population will be infected with coronavirus &quot;as long as this situation continues to exist around the world.&quot;

Coronavirus: German chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine

Coronavirus: German chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantineGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new...
Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive...
