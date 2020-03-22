Global  

Colombia prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

Japan Today Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions…
